Navy veteran charged with kidnapping resulting in death of Ashanti Billie

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Navy veteran has been charged with a kidnapping that resulted in the tragic death of 19-year-old college student Ashanti Billie.
According to the FBI in Norfolk, Virginia, a federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 46-year-old Navy veteran Eric Brian Brown with kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old Virginia Beach college student.
Brown was originally arrested and charged with kidnapping in November of 2017.
According to court documents, Brown is accused of abducting Billie on Sept. 18, 2017, the day her car was last seen leaving JEB Little Creek in Norfolk.
Brown then reportedly took Billie against her will and across state lines from Virginia to North Carolina. Officials say Billie died as a result of the kidnapping.
Billie’s body was located in Charlotte on Sept 29, 2017 behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church on Griers Grove Road, according to police. Billie had been missing for 11 days.
Court documents say Brown, who spent 21 years in the Navy, worked as a day laborer and participated in the construction of the Blimpie’s last summer.
If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, Brown faces a maximum penalty of death and a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.
Brown is also charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
If convicted of those two offenses, Brown faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors and requirements.
