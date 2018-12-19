Molly’s Kids: Ethan Parlier loses his battle with Ewing’s sarcoma

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You know we tell the good, the bad and the always real. This one is tough. Email from Ethan Parlier’s mom, one of our September #MollysKids this year.
“Hi Molly,
It is with great sadness to let you know Ethan passed away early Tuesday morning. Time of death called at 1:30 am. Our hearts are broken, but we know he is healed and is in Heaven pain-free, laughing and running with loved ones and lots of other children. I have posted this on his page -- we wanted everyone to know.
Thank you,
Angela Parlier
Mother of Ethan Parlier”
Lots of love, Angela, to you and your family. As you've always said, #EthanStrong.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
