Law Enforcement converges on homes in Burke County..with Christmas gifts

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - It looked like a police raid at several homes in Burke County on Wednesday morning but the officers were not there to arrest anyone. They were there to spread Christmas joy.
“This is a wonderful day,” said Sheriff Steve Whisenant. He and officers from his office, the city of Morganton, Highway Patrol and more paid a visit to those in need under the banner of Operation Blue Christmas.
The group raises money throughout the year and come Thanksgiving try to decide which families need help. “Deciding is the hardest part of this, “ said Sheriff’s Major Banks Hinceman. This year, three families were chosen.
Christine Morales was stunned by the generosity. She has five children in her home and is living on a fixed income. Christmas prospects were looking bleak, she said, before the people in uniform stopped by.
“It’s such a blessing,” she said. Two of the homes were loaded with gifts, the third with visa gift cards. Hinceman says the group did all it could and will work even harder next year to raise more money to help more families.
