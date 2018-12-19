Kuechly and Turner selected to play in the Pro Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In a season where not much is going right for the Carolina Panthers, some good news on Tuesday as linebacker Luke Kuechly and offensive tackle Trai Turner were selected to play in the Pro Bowl.
This is Kuechly’s 6th trip to the Pro Bowl which is the most by a single player in Panthers history.
Luke’s 124 tackles so far this season are the 2nd most in the NFL, but leads the NFC. He is also 3rd in the league in tackles for loss.
This is Turner’s 4th straight year being selected to the Pro Bowl.
He is a part of a line that averages 134 rushing yards per game which is 3rd best in the NFL.
As a unit, the Panthers offensive line is helping their backs average 5.32 yards per carry which is the best in the league.
