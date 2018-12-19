Iredell police investigating residential break-ins

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for breaking into a pair of homes on Wednesday, Dec. 12.
The first break-in occurred off of Brookridge Dr. when police believe the suspects entered a home through the kitchen window before going through each room and emptying all of the drawers and cabinets and stealing a jewelry box which contain numerous pieces.
A witness spotted a blue, two-door Saturn car in the area and watched it drive toward the residence at a high rate of speed before leaving again several minutes later. A car fitting the same description was seen an hour afterward near a residence on Crystal Circle off of Wood Duck Loop. A break-in was reported at this address in which the suspects pried open a basement door and stole a jewelry box and a firearm. A witness took pictures of the suspect vehicle and the individuals entering the car.
The pictures appear to depict a black male and a white female. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in identifying these individuals and anyone with information can call Detective Clodfelter at 704-878-3180.
