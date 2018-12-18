Humane Society allowing sleepover with pets this holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Not only can you help your family this Christmas, you can also make sure a pet in need has a great time as well.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is allowing families to take some of this animals home for a holiday sleepover.
It helps the animals enjoy their company for a few days and for those adopting the animals it may help with the normal stress that comes with getting everything ready this time of year.
The sleepovers can be for one night or for a few nights.
If you’re interested give the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri a call (573) 334-5837.
