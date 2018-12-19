Hart stops 22 shots in NHL debut, Flyers top Red Wings 3-2

NOTES: Detroit G Jimmy Howard (back) was scratched after being injured in warmups. . The teams will meet twice more in the regular season. . Michal Neuvirth backed up Hart. Neuvirth has appeared in just two games this season. Starter Brian Elliott (lower body) is out until at least January. . Flyers RW Jakub Voracek played in his 800th game. ... The Flyers continued their dominance of Detroit on home ice, making it 15 straight regular-season games without a regulation loss in Philadelphia. The Red Wings last skated to a regular-season regulation win in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, 1997. The Flyers are 14-0-1 since.