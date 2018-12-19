First Alert Day issued for Thursday- Heavy rain returning

Perhaps we’re already seeing evidence of this pattern as we recall the Weekend Winter Storm the previous weekend, then this past Friday’s soaker (ask any High School Football fan) and now the next one heading our way from - once again - Texas. So if you hear experts tell you that El Nino winters around here tend to be wetter patterns, now you know why. They also tend to provide us cooler weather patterns, but not because of cold Arctic air penetrating the Carolinas (a recipe for snow) but rather, because frequent storms means less sunshine, we’ll simply see cooler weather, but not particularly cold weather.