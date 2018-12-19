First Alert Day declared for Thursday after a mild Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After three straight days in the 60s, Wednesday may bring a few more clouds but highs will still reach the mid 50s. The rain will hold off for the time being.
A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday as another large storm system will bring plenty of disruptive rain throughout a good portion of the day and evening. If you have late week travel plans, be prepared and that goes for Friday too. We are close to 16” above average on rainfall, and here comes more. There should only be scattered showers on Thursday morning. But by midday, the sustained rain gets underway. The evening rush looks soggy too!
By Friday, we will see spotty showers rather than steady rain. Still, it will feel gray and damp. Highs both days will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the 40s so it will remain all rain and no snow until it ends Friday late. By then cooler air will begin to work in. The mountains could start to see a wintry mix for a period of time.
The weekend looks much brighter! We will see a return of the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s and the pretty weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.