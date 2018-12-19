A dry evening before First Alert weather brings rain for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’ve enjoyed another seasonable day, despite a bit more cloud cover, and it’s still going to be dry this evening before our Thursday First Alert Day. Tonight will bring even more cloud cover, and while the rain will stay at bay during the evening hours, there is a chance for a few sprinkles overnight as temperatures fall back to near 40°. Thursday and Friday are looking wet – again! If you have late week travel plans ahead of the holiday, be prepared for more rain. In Charlotte, we’re close to 16 inches ahead on rainfall for 2018, but yes, there’s another one to two inches in the forecast.
There should only be scattered showers for the Thursday morning commute, but by midday, things will go downhill with widespread rain expected through the evening.
By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could even be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long. As the system pulls out Friday night into Saturday morning, very gusty winds and show showers will be likely in the mountains as cold air wraps around.
The weekend looks much better with the return of the sun! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both weekend days and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Hope you have a great evening.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.