A dry evening before First Alert weather brings rain for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’ve enjoyed another seasonable day, despite a bit more cloud cover, and it’s still going to be dry this evening before our Thursday First Alert Day. Tonight will bring even more cloud cover, and while the rain will stay at bay during the evening hours, there is a chance for a few sprinkles overnight as temperatures fall back to near 40°. Thursday and Friday are looking wet – again! If you have late week travel plans ahead of the holiday, be prepared for more rain. In Charlotte, we’re close to 16 inches ahead on rainfall for 2018, but yes, there’s another one to two inches in the forecast.