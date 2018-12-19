Cramerton woman shares story of unwanted visitor caught on home surveillance camera

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Cramerton resident Sarah Carter said she has had surveillance cameras at her home for close to a year now. She said they provide her with an extra layer of safety. One of them is mounted to the roof of her home and the other is a doorbell camera is right next to the front door.
“I just got them in case anything would happen I would always have cameras and stuff and it just made me feel more safe, so that’s why I got them,” said Carter in an interview Tuesday.
The cameras came in handy this week. Carter said that she and her fiance couldn’t figure out why the heat in their home wasn’t working. After reviewing the footage captured by one of their surveillance cameras, they saw a man walking towards the heater on the side of the home. They think he is responsible for tampering with the device.
“I was really mad. I was heated because if I would have called somebody to come out here it would’ve cost me a lot of money to get it fixed and I would look stupid,” said Carter.
She said she knows the man who is seen in the video and she is working to settle the settle the situation. Her story is just one example of the benefits that come from owning surveillance cameras.
Jacob Yates, owner of JSB Security Solutions, knows those benefits well. He installs surveillance cameras for a living, and has seen their rise in popularity.
“The doorbell camera has just exploded. A few years back when it first came out I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it because it was an option for somebody who doesn’t want to spend a thousand to two thousand dollars doing true video surveillance,” said Yates.
The business owner said basic doorbell cameras can be purchased for around $100, but if a customer wants a full surveillance system with mounted cameras and a DVR to record everything, costs will exceed $1,000.
“It just gives you the ability to know what’s going on and have peace of mind - take more control over when you’re home and when you’re not and not feeling like you have to rush straight home from work because you had a package dropped off,” explained Yates.
In Carter’s case, the surveillance cameras proved their worth.
“I’m just really glad I had those cameras because if I didn’t I would’ve had no proof or wouldn’t have known what happened,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.