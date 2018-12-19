Construction completed on Copperhead Strike coaster at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Construction on the new Copperhead Strike roller coaster at Carowinds has been completed and the ride is now ready to open along with the park for the spring 2019 season.
The attraction is 82 feet tall at its peak and lasts for nearly two and a half minutes as riders will have the chance to experience five head-over-heels inversions along the way. In addition to this, the ride is the first double-launch roller coaster in the Carolinas, with an initial thrust of 0-42 mph in 2.5 seconds as well as a second thrust at the ride’s halfway point that takes the ride from 35-50 mph in 2 seconds.
Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to test out this memorable thrill ride for themselves in just a few short months! In the meantime, check out the point-of-view footage of the final pieces of the track being put in place below!
