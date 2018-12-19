CMPD searching for two people accused robbing Family Dollar at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Family Dollar at gunpoint in north Charlotte Tuesday evening.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the robbers entered the Family Dollar in the 3600 block of Beatties Ford Road. The robbers brandished firearms and demanded property from the store.
Police say they fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.
The first robber is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old and was last seen wearing a blue work style overalls. The second robber is described as a black male and was last seen wearing a black/gray winter jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
