Chesterfield lawmaker pre-files legislation after teen sexual assault victim speaks out

After several calls to different state agencies, WBTV learned that in this case, it was not illegal for the man to be working there. There is no law in South Carolina that says a registered sex offender cannot work or volunteer near children. The Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services does have requirements for offenders who are still on probation or parole, but for those who are not--- they do not have to abide by those rules.