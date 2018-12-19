Chesterfield lawmaker pre-files legislation after teen sexual assault victim speaks out

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WBTV) - It has been more than a month since 14-year-old Janessa Bowles-Morton spoke to WBTV about her story as a sexual assault survivor and what South Carolina laws she wants changed. Now, a Chesterfield lawmaker has taken the first step in making those changes.
WBTV does not normally identify victims of sexual assault, but Janessa wanted to share her story in hopes of helping others and gaining the attention of local lawmakers.
In November she explained to WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor that she was sexually assaulted when she was 5-years-old. Before she became a teenager, she went through the court process to put her attacker behind bars. The man was convicted of two counts of committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under the age of 16. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
The registered sex offender was released from prison early. Janessa ran into him at a local horse ranch. She and her family saw the man working alongside children, some around the same age as Janessa when she was assaulted.
After several calls to different state agencies, WBTV learned that in this case, it was not illegal for the man to be working there. There is no law in South Carolina that says a registered sex offender cannot work or volunteer near children. The Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services does have requirements for offenders who are still on probation or parole, but for those who are not--- they do not have to abide by those rules.
More than a month after WBTV’s original story about Janessa aired, a local lawmaker is taking actions to make changes to current law Representative Richie Yow, R-District 53, pre-filed a bill ahead of January’s legislative session. It would prevent registered sex offenders from working or volunteering near children. It reads as follows:
“A BILL TO AMEND THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, BY ADDING SECTION 23-3-560 SO AS TO PROVIDE THAT IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR A SEX OFFENDER TO WORK OR PERFORM VOLUNTEER SERVICE WITH OR AROUND MINOR CHILDREN UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES UNLESS APPROVED BY A CIRCUIT COURT ORDER THAT REQUIRES THE OFFENDER’S EMPLOYMENT OR VOLUNTEER SERVICE BE RECORDED IN THE OFFENDER’S SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY FILE, TO PROVIDE THAT COURT COSTS AND FILING FEES MUST BE PAID BY THE OFFENDER, AND TO PROVIDE A PENALTY FOR A VIOLATION OF THIS SECTION.”
At a press conference on Wednesday announcing the bill’s introduction, Yow told Janessa she was a hero.
“It takes a brave person to do what did. And what you have done will hopefully change the lives of everybody in South Carolina for the better,” Yow said. “We don’t want you or any other child to ever have to go through what you went through.”
Yow says after learning about the lack of a law in this nature, he received about 30 calls from state legislators. Many of them were as surprised as he was to learn there was no law on the books preventing this type of employment. For that reason, he doesn’t anticipate it being a tough bill to pass into law.
“The ideal situation would be to have a senator mimic this bill then they would collide and it would make it faster,” Yow said.
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Judiciary. Legislators will go back in session on January 8.
Janessa and her mother, Stephanie Morton, say they know it is only a small step in the long legislative process, but they are grateful and plan to be there through every obstacle this bill may face.
“I just want to say thank you for everybody that’s stood by me during this time,” Janessa said.
“Thank you to everybody who has been here and helped us through it, we are going to keep going and we are not going to stop,” Morton said.
