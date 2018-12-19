Charlotte Douglas International Airport projected as 10th busiest airport for upcoming holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Holiday travel is here and if you’re planning to take to the skies to get to your destination, you’re not alone. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is projected to be the 10th busiest airport this year with nearly one-point-two million scheduled passengers; that’s according to the latest report from travel booking app, Hopper.
That report, shows Americans overall are spending 6 percent more on Christmas air travel this year than last. Charlotte airport officials are reporting you’ll start seeing that influx of passengers this week, on Wednesday, with originating passengers peaking at over 31,000 on Friday. That’s 8,100 more local passengers than the airport’s daily December average. Christmas time is the second busiest time of year for Charlotte Douglas International, just behind Thanksgiving—which means TSA will be fully staffed to accommodate lines and wait times.
“Over the thanksgiving holiday the longest time we had was a 26 minute wait time, but again you never know,” says Federal Security Director at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Kevin Frederick.
“You might get behind someone in line who has a firearm, so that’s going to stop that line right there in its tracks.”
Officials urge you to get to the airport 2 hours early for domestic and 3 hours early for international flights, plus extra time for parking since lots may be full.
The airport travel frenzy wont be dying down anytime soon… Airlines for America projects an over 5 percent increase from last year during the weeks starting this Thursday and wrapping up the first week of January.
