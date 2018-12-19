Charlotte Douglas International Airport projected as 10th busiest airport for upcoming holiday travel

That report, shows Americans overall are spending 6 percent more on Christmas air travel this year than last. Charlotte airport officials are reporting you’ll start seeing that influx of passengers this week, on Wednesday, with originating passengers peaking at over 31,000 on Friday. That’s 8,100 more local passengers than the airport’s daily December average. Christmas time is the second busiest time of year for Charlotte Douglas International, just behind Thanksgiving—which means TSA will be fully staffed to accommodate lines and wait times.