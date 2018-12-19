Charlotte Christian is the FFN Team of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With the high school football season in the books and all the state champs crowned, WBTV Sports and Football Friday Night announced their final FFN Top 10 and the team of the year on Tuesday night and that squad is Charlotte Christian.
The Knights finished the year 11-0 and won the NCISAA Division 1 State Championship.
Of their 11 victories, 9 came against teams with a .500 or better record including handing Charlotte Catholic their only loss of the season.
Chester finishes the season as the #2 team. The Cyclones started the season unranked and a relative unknown, but they went 15-0 and won the South Carolina AAA State Championship. Their first title since the 1960s.
Charlotte Catholic started the year as the preseason #1 team but suffered their one and only loss of the season in week one to Charlotte Christian. That lost dropped the Cougars out the poll, but they got back in week 8 and finish the year as the #3 team.
The Cougars won the 3A state title this past weekend 17-14 over Jacksonville to claim their 2nd straight state title.
Weddington is another team that started the season unranked but finish the year as the #4 team after going 15-1 and winning the 3AA State Championship. Their only loss of the year was to conference rival Charlotte Catholic.
Shelby rounds out the top 5 as they are #5.
The Golden Lions started the year 1-3 and were written off by many. But they finished the season with a 12 game winning streak and won the 2AA state title Saturday with a dominate victory over North Davidson 42-21.
That’s the Golden Lions 5th title in the last 6 years.
After finishing the season 14-2 and the 4AA state runners up, the Vance Cougars come in at the #6 spot. This was the Cougars' first ever appearance in the title game as the 14 victories are also a single season program record.
On the strength of a 13-1 record, Hunter Huss is the #7 team. That record is the best in program history as the Huskies won a conference title for the 2nd time in the last 3 years.
Hibriten finishes the final FFN Top 10 in the #8 spot. Their only loss of the year was to Shelby in the 2AA Western Regional Final.
The Panthers finished the year 14-1 and won a conference title for the 3rd straight year.
South Pointe started the season with hopes of winning their 5th straight state-- something no program in South Carolina has ever done. The Stallions would fall to Daniel in the 2nd round of the AAAA playoffs 50-49 in overtime on a controversial play late in the game.
The Stallions finished the year 10-2 and won a region title for the 5th straight year.
Myers Park rounds out the final FFN Top 10 of 2018 as they are #10.
The Mustangs had their best season ever as they finished 13-2 and made it to the 4AA Western Regional Final where they lost to Vance.
