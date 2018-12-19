Carolina Panthers make a decision on Cam Newton and his distressed shoulder

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue/Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers (6-8) will sit quarterback Cam Newton for the final two games of the season, a league source said on Wednesday.
Newton has been dealing with shoulder soreness and a limited range of motion almost a year after surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.
He began appearing on the Panthers’ injury report as “limited” in Week 8, which head coach Ron Rivera said was a return to Newton’s “new normal” in which the quarterback is limited in practice on Wednesdays and some Thursdays.
Newton was on this schedule every week in 2017, which was the season after he had the surgery. He was unable to throw overhand through the majority of training camp and the preseason as he continued through the rehabilitation process.
He suffered the injury in a Week 14 game against the San Diego Chargers in 2016.
Newton’s shoulder appeared to bother him in Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Several of his throws sailed or skipped and he threw an interception in the end zone.
After the game, Newton was very apparently in distress as he faced reporters, sharing more about his shoulder injury than ever before. He said that there has not been a night in a long time in which he has not received treatment on his shoulder.
Newton added that he has “tried everything” but his shoulder has not gotten any better, or any worse.
Hits and amount of throws add to his problems, which include tension, soreness and a limited range of motion, Newton said. He added that he does not know whether he’ll need a second surgery.
On Tuesday night, Newton posted on Instagram, “I just want to cuddle with my daughters and wrestle with my sons.”
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.