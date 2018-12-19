Forever Family - Meet Makiyah!

She was constantly asking our crew questions about themselves, but would become quiet and evasive when she was asked her about herself. Our sweet Makiyah does not need to come home to a perfect mom with cookies made from scratch in a spotless house, while she sits distraction-free to help her with homework. More than anything Makiyah wants to come home from school and have a mom who simply asks, “how was your day at school?” Makiyah wants to have a mom of her own that will always be there to encourage her and to tell her that she is proud of her. Knowing that this is the same person that will always be there when she comes home from school is enough for her. It is as simple as that – she deserves a mom that shows up, a mom that’s forever, a mom when asked why she chose to adopt will say, “because I get to sit over there by Makiyah.”