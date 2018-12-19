Arrest warrants issued for Salisbury convenience store robbery

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Arrest warrants have been issued for the man believed to be responsible for a robbery at a Salisbury convenience store.
Christopher Claymore Jones, 26, is wanted for common law robbery, but additional charges are possible, according to police.
Investigators say Jones robbed the Pop Shoppe in the 1800 block of West Innes St. on Monday morning just after 2:15 am.
Jones initially acted as if he was going to make a purchase, then demanded money.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Claymore Jones is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 1-866-639-5245, Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
