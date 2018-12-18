60-year-old Navy veteran wins inaugural Veterans Chess Tournament

Robert Belle, a Certified Peer Support Specialist for the Salisbury VA who organizes the Salisbury VA Chess Club, and served as tournament director, said he was ecstatic about the turnout for the inaugural tournament. “The chess club started in the summer of 2017 when several Veterans wanted to play, or learn to play. I found that chess was an interest of Veterans from across the hospital,” Belle said. “A tournament to encourage additional Veterans to come out and engage in a competitive, but friendly, game seemed like the logical next step.”