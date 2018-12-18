Well-known volunteer, veteran, Doug Black remembered

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Many in the community were saddened to learn of the death of Colonel Doug Black. Black passed away at his Salisbury home on Friday.
“Doug Black will be remembered as a kind, dedicated, and generous man who worked daily to support the mission of Historic Salisbury Foundation - preserve, protect, and revitalize the historic fabric of Salisbury and Rowan County,” read a tribute released by the Historic Salisbury Foundation.
Black, 72, was a Colonel in the US Marine Corps and served for thirty years, spending much of that time working in the Pentagon.
“A big loss to our community and the loss of a great friend,” stated a tribute from the Rowan Museum. “Doug Black was a force in historical preservation and the historical community in Salisbury. We at the museum are grateful for his career serving our country and his retirement tirelessly beautifying our community.”
For years, Black and a rotating team of volunteers and friends known as “Black’s Brigade” took on the often dirty work of cleaning up properties for the Historic Salisbury Foundation.
The Blackmer House, Bernhardt House, and several other properties on North Main, Ellis, Fulton streets, Grimes Mill and beyond, all benefited from those efforts.
In 2011 Black received the Clement Cup, the highest honor awarded by HSF.
Black is survived by wife Leslie and five sons.
Funeral arrangements are not complete. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Black family.
