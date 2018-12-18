UCPS hopes academic achievement continues at Walter Bickett Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Union County Public School (UCPS) Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan is happy one of his low performing schools is doing better this year. Last year Walter Pickett Elementary School was an “F” school and Math scores were not good. A year later the school has made progress. The school is now ranked a “D” school and Math scores for fourth graders jumped 10 percentage points. Last year 37% of fourth graders at Bickett were proficient in Math. This year 47% of fourth graders are making the grade in Math.
"To see the amount of growth that was made from last year to this year," UCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan said. "Really says a lot about the caliber of teaching that we had - the caliber of student in terms of their commitment to improving."
Houlihan made some changes to improve test scores. Last year Math tutors were added. Each fourth grader was tutored in Math every single day.
"They have their core math class," Houlihan said. "Then an extra 30 to 40 minutes with a tutor."
The school district attributes the success to students getting the extra tutoring daily. 100% of Bickett's student population qualifies for free and reduced lunch. Houlihan says a student's socioeconomic status should not prevent school district from doing what needs to be done to ensure academic achievement for all. The Superintendent says this success must continue.
"The main challenge we are going to have is sustainability," Houlihan said. "Now that we have kind of the recipe for success - how do we build upon that and continue that every year."
There are six tutors currently at Bickett. It is a part-time position and tutors had to take a test to get the job. The superintendent believes if this concept is going to work teachers and tutors have to work together constantly. Another change at Bickett is the superintendent appointed two co-principals at the school. He thinks that change in leadership style helped make the difference.
"It helps give more attention to particular grade levels." the superintendent said.
Bickett is a year round school and teachers do get paid a little bit more. These are other factors that are believed to have helped the school see a jump in test scores. Because of the success at Bickett, UCPS now has no “F” schools in the district. That hasn't happened in several years.
The school district is now thinking about using some of these concepts at other low-performing schools.
