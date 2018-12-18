Thomas Davis wearing cleats for Monday Night Football to honor injured Sun Valley player

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Panthers' star linebacker Thomas Davis will be sporting a special pair of cleats when he takes the field Monday night before his team’s clash with the New Orleans Saints.
Davis is honoring Da' Shawn Ivey, a local middle school football player who suffered a serious spinal injury playing in the county championship on Nov. 3rd. Davis met with Ivey persona
lly before the game and signed autographs and took pictures with him and his family.
Davis revealed that the meeting inspired him leading up to the game and stated that, “Seeing how excited and energetic he was, it definitely motivated me to go out and do the things I want to do, not only with my foundation but as a football player.”
The specially designed cleats are revealed shortly before the game and are a part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign in which players can choose a different cause and design their cleats to showcase it throughout the game. Davis is one of over a dozen Panthers players who have elected to participate in this program this year.
