South Charlotte father says he paid more than $1,000 for Christmas lights that were never delivered

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -A south Charlotte resident has turned to the police in hopes of finding the man who he believes scammed him out of more than $1,000 worth of Christmas lights and labor.
Tony Sandrene told WBTV in an interview Monday he wanted to have a lot of Christmas lights on his home this holiday season.
“The plan was to, you know, just light up as much as we could, kind of the Clark Griswold effect,” said Sandrene.
He said an online search of contractors led him to a man named “J.L.” who claimed to be a firefighter. Sandrene said he spoke to the man about the lights and then met him in-person for a quote regarding how much the light installation would cost. He said he had no red flags about the man.
“You’d like to think that if someone says they’re a fireman at your door that you trust them and he gave me a quote, everything was professional,” explained Sandrene.
He said he wrote a check for the lights on October 22nd and paid more than $1,000 for the supplies and installation fees. He said that when it came time for the installation, things started to go south. Sandrene claims that J.L. started making excuses as to why the lights weren’t being set-up.
“It was just excuse whether the lift couldn’t go up too high, the warehouse ran out of lights, ‘we promise we’ll get you Sunday afternoon’ and then just no pickup, no communication, no response on text,” recalled Sandrene.
WBTV called both numbers Sandrene had for J.L. Monday night. The phones went right to voicemail immediately after their numbers were dialed.
Sandrene said he wants to share his story to warn others to watch out for similar scams.
“My goal is to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else again,” said Sandrene.
He said he has filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a fraud report with his bank.
Police confirmed Monday night that there have been no arrests in the case.
