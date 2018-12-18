Salt Lake City bids for 2nd Olympics in changed climate

Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall, Fraser Bullock, chief operating officer of the 2002 Winter Games, Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Gov. Gary Herbert, USA Olympic speed skater Catherine Rainey-Norman and Salt Lake County Councilman Jim Bradley raise their arms in celebration after the USOC choose Salt Lake over Denver to bid on behalf of the U.S. for future Winter Games, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. (Steve Griffin/The Deseret News via AP) (Steve Griffin)