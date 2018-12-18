Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves 2019-20 calendar

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - On Monday night the Rowan-Salisbury School Board approved the 2019-20 school calendar.
The approved calendar, known as “Calendar A” to those who participated in survey, has teachers beginning school August 1 for an optional workday. Students would begin school on Wednesday, August 7.
Schools will close for the year by May 21, 2020, just before Memorial Day weekend, and allow high schools to close the first semester and testing before winter break.
Students would receive two weeks off for winter break and a week off in spring.
Approximately 11,000 community members gave input on the calendar through two surveys coordinated by the school system.
