Rowan Public Library announces winners of bookmark contest

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library celebrated the winners of its annual Bookmark Design Contest with a special reception. Submissions were to be original designs and reflect the theme of books, reading, libraries, and/or literacy.
Sponsored by Friends of Rowan Public Library, the contest received over 250 entries. Prizes were awarded to first, second, and third-place in three age-based categories:
In the four to six-years-old category, Margot May Pryor (Overton Elementary) earned first place; Kierstyn Rogers (North Hills) placed second; and Riley Finney (Bostian Elementary) placed third.
In the seven to nine-years-old category, Trisha Roy (Salisbury Academy) earned first place; Sawyer Sherrill (Enochville Elementary) placed second; and Peyton Bell (Bostian Elementary) placed third.
In the 10 to 11-years-old category, Chloe Shank (Erwin Middle) earned first place; Mayla Brinkley (Sacred Heart) placed second; and Lizzie Brilliant (homeschool) placed third.
A limited run of the first-place designs were professional printed by Salisbury’s Quick Copy Print Shop and are available at RPL branches. All winners received a cash prize, and their designs are currently on display at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.
To learn more about the contest and other children’s programming, call 704-216-8234 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.
