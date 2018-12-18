Rowan community health assessment points to substance use as Rowan’s biggest concern

“By the information that came out, we know that the opioid epidemic is happening in our community,” said Alyssa Smith of Healthy Rowan. “We know there are some root causes of unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, of mental health issues, of substance use issues in our community that need to be addressed. I think what the document does is really highlight where we need to work on. If we don’t address this issue now, it’s going to lead to the long-term chronic diseases later, quality of life, it’s going to affect business is here.”