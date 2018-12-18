Rain heading our way for the second half of the work week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We have one more day of dry weather before the rain begins to move in. Tonight and Wednesday look nice and dry.
Tomorrow may bring a few more clouds but highs will still reach the mid 50s. The rain will stay at bay through the day too.
Thursday and Friday aren’t looking quite as friendly. If you have late week travel plans, be prepared for more rain. We are close to 16” ahead on rainfall… but yes, here comes more. There should only be scattered showers on Thursday morning. By mid day, things will start to go downhill. The evening rush looks like a wet one! By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain. Still, it will feel gray and damp.
Highs both days will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the 40s so it will be an all rain event until Friday evening. By then cooler air will begin to work in. The mountains could start to see a winter mix for a time.
The weekend looks much better! We will see a return of the sun. Highs will be in the mid 50s and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
