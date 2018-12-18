NC Transportation Museum purchases building for expansion

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum will soon have additional space for automotive displays, restoration and renovation, with the purchase of the former Country Wide Services property by the museum’s support group, the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation (NCTM Foundation).
The car and truck repair facility is located adjacent to the museum property at 1109 S. Salisbury Avenue in Spencer.
The garage and showroom features nearly 9500 square feet, with service bays, easy access for vehicles, space to maintain and repair nearly any vehicle in the museum’s collection, and secure storage space for vehicles not on display.
NCTM Foundation President Roy Johnson describes the purchase as “a major milestone, one of our dreams coming true.” He said, “We have long needed a facility well suited to automotive and truck maintenance and restoration. Since the property also features a 1950s-era vehicle showroom, it will allow additional space for the display of historic vehicles.”
The purchase was made possible through donations by the children of Earl, Jr. and the late Jack Congdon, longtime executives with Old Dominion Freight Line and Old Dominion Truck Leasing, and sons of Old Dominion founders Earl, Sr. and Lillian Congdon.
During a ceremony at the newly purchased property, as her parents, Earl, Jr. and Kitty looked on, Audrey Congdon said, “Jack’s three children and Dad’s three children are the ones who donated the money to purchase this property for the museum In honor of your hard, hard work all your life and your brother’s hard, hard work all his life.” As tears were shed by her father, she went on to say, “It is in honor of the contributions you have made, and the contributions Old Dominion Freight Line has made to the transportation industry and we’re so proud of you.”
The museum is currently hosting the display of two historic Old Dominion Freight Line trucks, a 1946 Ford Straight truck and trailer, and a 1950 White Super Power truck.
“Partnerships are essential to keeping the N.C. Transportation Museum thriving. And we are so lucky to have the support of the founding family of Old Dominion Freight Line and Old Dominion Truck Leasing, history-making companies in the trucking industry,” said N.C. Transportation Museum Executive Director Kelly Alexander.
The property was purchased in the 1940s by L.Q. Goodman of Richfield and was later gifted to his daughter, Carrie Goodman Wood. The current shop was constructed in 1950, replacing the original Wood’s Auto Works building, located across the street. In 1955, the showroom was added and the shop became a Hudson dealer, transitioning to an American Motor Company dealer two later, eventually also adding Renault and Jeep.
The showroom is currently undergoing renovations to serve as a satellite special event facility, with ideal space to exhibit some of the museum’s most notable vehicles. Renovations are also planned for the shop area to update the facility for the restoration and upkeep of all museum cars and trucks.