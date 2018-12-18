NC Transportation Museum purchases building for expansion

During a ceremony at the newly purchased property, as her parents, Earl, Jr. and Kitty looked on, Audrey Congdon said, “Jack’s three children and Dad’s three children are the ones who donated the money to purchase this property for the museum In honor of your hard, hard work all your life and your brother’s hard, hard work all his life.” As tears were shed by her father, she went on to say, “It is in honor of the contributions you have made, and the contributions Old Dominion Freight Line has made to the transportation industry and we’re so proud of you.”