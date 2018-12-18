Monroe mom turns holiday package delivery troubles into act of kindness

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - Many leave treats for the “big guy” who delivers gifts to homes on December 25th. But a Monroe woman believes the same should be done for others who deliver gifts before the big day.
“I saw it on Facebook or Pinterest last year, and thought it was a wonderful idea,” Jan Banks says.
For a second season, the mom is doing something special for delivery drivers.
“I wave and say thank you when he delivers packages,” she says. “He waves to me, I think it’s improved relationships.”
“It” refers to the tons of treats left in a basket on her front porch, plus water bottles, and a sign telling delivery drivers, “thank you.”
“They’re like, ‘Are you serious, we can take whatever we want, can I have more than one,’” she says.
Banks sees them working the holiday season, to get gifts where they need to be.
“Until 8:00, 9:00 at night,” she says. “You see them Sundays, I got a package yesterday.”
Monday, Banks saw a post online that troubled her - a Monroe mail carrier apologizing for package delays, and using a social media page to try to explain the situation.
“I felt really bad,” she says. “It’s not their fault, they’re doing the best they possibly can.”
She responded there, with a snapshot of her snacks.
“[It said] ‘I’m ready for you,’” she says. “So that he knows there are people out there who understand.”
She also decided to spread the word on other pages, hoping to start what she calls, a wave of kindness.
“If I can inspire five or 10 people, that’s five or ten people who didn’t do it before.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.