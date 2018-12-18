Mild temps for now, wet weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Plan for another very pleasant day here across the Carolina’s. Again, we’ll see mainly sunny skies with just a few high clouds from time to time. A weak and dry cold front does move across the region today and that will keep our afternoon highs in the mid and upper fifties. (We hit a lovely 65 degrees Monday)
Mid-week conditions will feature partly cloudy skies and mild highs in the low to mid-fifties. Clouds will be on the increase by Wednesday evening… in a developing strong southerly flow. Heads up… we are in store for another round of wet weather Thursday and Friday.
Moisture will surge into the Carolinas Wednesday night. And the rain will intensify during the day on Thursday. The evening commute will feature the possibility of heavier rain bands across the Charlotte metro. Showers will linger on Friday… before departing on Friday night.
As the low exits and rolls up the East Coast… colder air will wrap around the low and will be funneled into the NC high country. A period of snow from Friday night and into Saturday morning. One to two inches of snow in the highest elevations of the NC mountains is possible. The winds will also howl in the mountains.
Drying out nicely for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine and a few clouds… with temps in the mid-fifties.
Have a great day!
- Chris Larson, WBTV Meteorologist
