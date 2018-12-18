Milan to showcase da Vinci to mark 500 years since his death

Visitors attend the press presentation of the 'Secrets of the Codex Atlanticus. Leonardo at the Ambrosiana" exhibition, at the Ambrosiana Library in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The Leonardo year at the Ambrosiana opens on 18 December 2018 with an exhibition in two parts, each lasting three months, which will present a total of 46 sheets, chosen from among the most famous and important of the Codex Atlanticus, the true Leonardo treasure at the Ambrosiana, retracing the career of the artist almost from beginning to end, from his early years in Florentine until his last years in France in the service of Francis I. The first part of the exhibition from 18 December 2018 to March 17, 2019, opens with Leonardo's drawings specifically related to the city of Milan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)