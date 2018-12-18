Police investigating recent power company scam

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Area police are alerting members of the public about multiple incidents where individuals were contacted over the phone by individuals who presented themselves as Duke Power representatives.
During these phone calls, the “representative” alerts the victim that they are at risk of having their power shut off due to delinquent payments and threatens to take action if they do not pay a certain amount over the phone. At least one individual has been persuaded to make a payment using a prepaid card.
Authorities encourage the public to never pay money or provide personal information to a third-party caller over the phone. Duke Power offers all of its customers access to their accounts which they can check independently online or over the phone through their customer service number.
