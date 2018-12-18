Here’s what happens when Chili’s weighs in on NC election fraud allegations

NORTH CAROLINA (Charles Duncan/The Charlotte Observer) - Whoever was running the Twitter account for Chili’s Grill and Bar on Monday stepped right into the back-and-forth over allegations of election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, and the regret set in pretty quickly.
It started with former Obama staffer Andrew Bates, who now works for a super PAC, offering the head of the North Carolina Republican Party, Dallas Woodhouse, a gift certificate to Chili’s “if we can make it to Christmas without you repeating calls for rewarding election fraud.”
Things went downhill from there quickly.
It quickly became clear that the person running the restaurant chain’s Twitter account had no idea what they were getting into. “The @Chilis twitter guy just walked into his bosses office. ‘So, it’s not the worst thing anyone’s ever done on Twitter, but I may have just got involved in something down in NC that I don’t fully understand,’” one person chimed in on Twitter to say. Chili’s replied: “It’s funny because it’s true.”
Political types and reporters started chiming in. Stories started popping up chronicling the Chili’s SNAFU, including in the Huffington Post.
The first sentence of Newsweek’s story got the general consensus of Twitter Monday: “It’s a sentence that might perfectly sum up the state of politics in 2018: Chili’s Bar & Grill has weighed in on allegations of election fraud in a North Carolina Congressional race.”
And then, to cap off the evening, NC9 Democratic candidate Dan McCready posted a picture of himself outside a Chili’s, writing, “No matter how busy things get, there’s always time for dinner.”