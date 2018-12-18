Groups: US must consider how salmon fishing hurts orcas

The orcas' plight has received much attention this year as scientists warn that they're on the brink of extinction. There are just 74 left, the lowest number since more than 50 were captured for aquarium display in the 1970s, and no calf born in the last three years has survived. One mother whale captured attention around the world this summer when she carried her dead calf on her head for 17 days in an apparent attempt to revive it.