Gaston County firefighters flood department with Toys for Tots donations

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - With Christmas around the corner, some parents are worried that there won’t be any presents underneath the Christmas tree for their kids to open on that special morning. We’re in the season of giving, and because Toys for Tots donations have flooded the fire departments in Gaston County, several dozen kids will certainly be feeling that love on Christmas Day.
It’s been said, that there’s nothing stronger than the Christmas spirit.
“To me that’s what it’s all about,” said Brad Hall, the chaplain for firefighters in Gaston County.
The guys who put out fires have been working the last two months trying to collect toys, to put presents under countless Christmas trees.
“We’re not answering a call that’s been called through 911, but we’re still. .. if you look at it this way you’re answering a call of need,” said Hall.
Once those donations started pouring in, it’s like they didn’t stop.
“We filled up 40 boxes, and I probably could have used another 10 to 20,” Hall continued.
A meeting room at the Union Road fire station which holds the gifted teddy bears, toy trucks, guitars, and bicycles – has got the firefighters feeling all warm and fuzzy on the inside. A real testament to what the holiday season is supposed to be about.
“These guys are looking at this stuff and every guest that comes in … it’s like kids at Christmas all over again,” said Hall.
No kid should ever go without having to open at least one present on Christmas. For Brad, he says it’s been overwhelming to see the boxes flood the fire station. The most toys they’ve ever gathered in the years they’ve partnered with Toys for Tots.
“A doll, a ball, something they can have. It’s not just a toy. That’s a symbol of hope.”
