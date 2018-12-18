CMS Parents get answers concerning long bus rides for their special needs kids

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) parents of special needs students have been complaining since the beginning of the school year about the long rides their kids have on a CMS school bus. Parents argue their kids stay on buses a very long time getting to and from school.
“He averages an hour and 15 minutes a day,” CMS parent Mark Walsh said. “And that’s just too long for a special needs child who has OCD and has to touch things and if you get up in the bus you get in trouble.”
Walsh’s child has autism and CMS parent Meredith Elliott’s child has special needs. Both kids attend Beverly Woods Elementary School. Parents say special needs students spend a long time on the bus and it’s hard for their kids. They met with school officials Tuesday to get some solutions. CMS says the reason for the long rides is a bus driver shortage. Beverly Woods Elementary only has two buses to pick up the kids. Last year the school had three buses. The school district informed the parents in January, CMS will add another bus for Beverly Woods.
"I think that was a victory today for us," Walsh said. "We just have to check in and see what the time frame is and get this done as quickly as possible, because my son is struggling with the ride."
Parents say adding the extra bus will make a huge difference and will help parents.
"Having a third bus and being able to shorten those bus rides back," CMS Parent Meredith Elliott said. "To be able to get them home so that they can get their medications on time, have their therapies on time."
While relief is coming to Beverly Woods Elementary, what about the other special needs students. About 1300 special needs students depend on CMS for transportation. The parents say CMS says on average a special needs student should be on a school bus for about 30 - 40 minutes. The school district is addressing the concerns of other parents.
"As transportation identifies lengthy ride times," CMS Executive Director of Communications Renee McCoy said. "The department does its best to move students, or offer contract transportation to these students to reduce the ride times."
Another concern for parents is the lack of communication concerning their children's bus. They argue they don't get timely information about if their children's bus will be late due to an emergency of a particular student. They say the school district only calls the parents of the student who is experiencing the emergency.
"I think the rest of the parents need to know their bus is going to be 20 30 minutes late," Walsh said. "It's a special circumstance."
CMS says last year it has 82 buses to carry special needs students but this year there are only 72 buses. The district says one the bus driver shortage is taken care of, students being stuck on long bus rides should take care of itself.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.