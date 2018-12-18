CMS Parents get answers concerning long bus rides for their special needs kids

Walsh’s child has autism and CMS parent Meredith Elliott’s child has special needs. Both kids attend Beverly Woods Elementary School. Parents say special needs students spend a long time on the bus and it’s hard for their kids. They met with school officials Tuesday to get some solutions. CMS says the reason for the long rides is a bus driver shortage. Beverly Woods Elementary only has two buses to pick up the kids. Last year the school had three buses. The school district informed the parents in January, CMS will add another bus for Beverly Woods.