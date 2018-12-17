21-year-old killed in Charlotte crash one day before his birthday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 21-year-old Darian Goolsby was killed in crash early Saturday morning on I-485, one day short of his 22nd birthday.
Troopers say Goolsby crashed on I-485 between South Boulevard and I-77. After the crash, Goolsby got out of his car. Troopers say another car hit his car which ended up slamming into Goolsby.
“Any time I ride by a fatal accident, I will say a silent prayer to myself,” said Aileen Wall, Darian’s mother.
Wall said she had a bad feeling early Saturday morning and that is when she got a call from Darian’s best friend.
“We are all in temporary bodies on this earth and have to leave at some point. That is how I am coping with this right now,” said Wall.
Goolsby would have turned 22 on Sunday and his friends gathered to have a birthday celebration in his memory.
“It was really touching to watch those kids do that and celebrate his birthday,” said Shannon Roberts, Goolsby’s godmother. “I have not accepted it yet. I loved him as if he was my own son.”
Darian Goolsby was studying to be a sports analyst and was a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus
“He jokes, he gets that from me. Darian is a lot like me. He is comforting. Everyone picks on him and says he is a mama’s boys. He really is a mama’s boy,” said Wall. “He is very consoling. For anyone out there, he has a smile for you and a hug for you.”
Michele Sitton is also Darian’s godmother and has known the family for decades.
“If you even got a hug from Darian, it would warm your whole body,” said Sitton. “How many 21 year olds do you get that from? To be so young and so impactful,” said Sitton.
There will be a balloon release at 5 p.m. on Friday at Northwest Cabarrus to honor Goolsby.
The three say that a passerby stopped and tried to help Goolsby before he died.
“It was so impactful that we know he was not alone. That there was someone there with him," said Roberts
