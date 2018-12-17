Week starts sunny, ends with rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Looks like a nice start to the week (especially when you compare it to how we started last week!)
We will enjoy another sunny day on Monday. Highs will reach the low 60s again in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be dry days.
There will be more clouds and it will be a little cooler though. Highs will be back in the mid 50s. That’s pretty close to average.
The next storm system will arrive on Thursday. So that day looks pretty wet.
Some showers could even stretch into Friday. It will be a rain event though. No snow this time.
Next weekend (the weekend leading up to Christmas) looks dry with highs in the 50s.
Have a good week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
