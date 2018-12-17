Unseasonable warm temperatures before chance of rain this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Plain and simple, if you liked Sunday’s weather, you’re going to love Monday.
We will enjoy another sunny day with unseasonably mild afternoon readings in the lower 60s again. That’s exactly 10° above average for mid-December in the Charlotte area.
It’ll be a nice evening for Monday Night Football in the Queen City with tail-gate temps in the 50s and 8 p.m. kick-off readings in the upper 40s under clear skies.
Dry weather will hold for Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine again on Tuesday, though more clouds will filter in on Wednesday and both days will be a little cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
The next storm system will arrive on Thursday and it looks to be pretty wet, as rain will extend into Friday. The early call is for about one inch of rain over the two day period, give or take a little bit.
The good news with this next system is that it will likely clear out of the area before the start of the weekend! At this point, the weekend leading up to Christmas looks dry and seasonal with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and at least partial sunshine both days.
Hope you have a good week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.