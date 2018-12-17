Union County Commissioners ready to vote on resolution concerning Dist. 9 race

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Union County Commissioners are ready to make a resolution to immediately certify the results and declare a winner for NC District 9 race between Mark Harris and Dan McCready. The resolution states if Union County Board of Elections and Bladen County Board of Elections have already certified a winner, why can’t the State Board of Elections do the same.
"They've had plenty of time to evaluate the outstanding concerns," Union County Commission Chair Richard Helms said. "They have addressed vocally and they need to move on and make a statement and we go from there."
Helms is concerned that with the new Congress being seated in January, there will nobody to represent District Nine.
"We had a situation this morning where there is a process we are working on with another county," Helms said. "And their comment was - you may not have representation there. We need that - it's important to the citizens of Union County."
The Chairman says this is not about certifying the Republican Mark Harris as the winner but more about the political process.
"It's just like saying you know we have a smoking gun," Helms said. "Ok, where is the smoking gun - tell us what it is and we'll have to do what's right for the folks in Union County."
Helms said he would be disappointed if Harris is not declared the winner but believes it's time to move on. He is not convinced a new election needs to take place but says if one did it could cost the county about $100,000.
"We need the facts to come out," Harris said. "The process to move along and not be delayed."
The State Board of Elections would not comment on the commissioners' resolution but states it is waiting for more evidence for a hearing that is to take place January 11th.
