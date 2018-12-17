Three people injured after crash in Gaston County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A crash in Gaston County left three people injured Monday morning.
The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Union Road and Beaty Road.
Three patients were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. It is unclear what may have led to the crash.
Fire crews remain on the scene and North Carolina State Highway Patrol work to investigate the crash, according to Union Road Fire Department.
