School bus rolls over, injures 13 students plus driver near West Alexander Middle School

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - More than a dozen students and their bus driver were transported to the hospital after a rollover bus crash on Icard Ridge Rd near Hwy 127 near West Alexander Middle School.
Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the crash, which happened at 7:36 a.m. Monday morning, is in close proximity to West Alexander Middle School and near the Bethlehem community.
Alexander County Schools PIO Renee Meade said there were 19 students on the bus at the time of the crash.
Meade said parents of all the students involved have been contacted. The rest of the school was alerted to the accident through a school-wide message.
Thirteen students and the bus driver were rushed to three different area hospitals; Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center.
WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge is reporting none of the students injuries are life-threatening.
A second vehicle was involved in the crash. Information on possible injuries for people in that vehicle have not yet been confirmed.
