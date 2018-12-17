Santa is flying out to visit children in area hospitals with the help of MedCenter Air

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As the holidays approach, MedCenter Air is ensuring that children across the region have the opportunity to meet with Santa, regardless of where they may be! Santa has been flown to local area hospitals for the past two years, visiting Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon’s Children’s Center among others.
Children staying at these hospitals can even track Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve by visiting MedCenter Air’s Facebook page and watching as he travels through the night sky to different locations across the area.
Upon his arrival, patients have the opportunity to meet with Santa and take pictures with him during each visit. For many families, the chance to make these memories and enjoy the holidays even while they are away from the home is a cherished opportunity.
With Christmas fast approaching, countless children at hospitals in Charlotte and the surrounding region are certainly looking forward to another visit from the man in the big red suit and his slightly updated “sleigh”!
You can find out more about MedCenter Air and all the services it provides to the community here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.