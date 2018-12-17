Police seek missing Wilmington teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who went missing early Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the WPD, 14-year-old Adashia Henry was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Henry is in need of medication.
She’s described as 5-foot-4 inches tall with brown eyes.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
