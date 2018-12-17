Police: SC daycare worker tried to force feed child boiled egg

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to force a 4-year-old boy to eat a boiled egg while at a daycare facility.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 57-year-old Simon K. Stanley was booked Sunday morning on a charge of cruelty to children. He was released later that afternoon on a $2,500 bond.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states an officer met with an employee of a Little River daycare, located on Green Village Road, on Dec. 13.
According to the employee, the child told her that while he was sitting down and waiting for his food, the suspect approached him, grabbed his face and tried to force him to eat the boiled egg, the report stated.
The woman said she informed the daycare director about what happened, and he said he would look at the video surveillance camera.
“She stated that he came back to her a few minutes later and told her that he did not see any such incident,” the incident report stated. “She further stated that she told him that she wanted to see for herself and they went back to look at the video, which did reveal that the suspect did grab the victim by his chin and tried to make him eat a boiled egg.”
The owner told law enforcement that on Dec. 12, he was made aware of a police violation at his center. He told authorities the suspect put his hand on the child’s face and tried to force him to eat the egg.
“He stated that once he watched the video and saw what had taken place, he fired the suspect on the spot and he no longer works at the facility,” the report stated.
The officer watched the video and reportedly saw the suspect put down the food tray, place one hand on the child’s face and try to force the victim to eat the egg, according to the incident report.
