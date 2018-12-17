Person killed in crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed in an accident in Rowan County Sunday night.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened in the 3000 block of Mooresville Road, about four miles west of Salisbury.
Highway 150 was closed in both directions late Sunday night.
One person was confirmed dead and there were multiple injuries.
The person was not identified and there’s no word on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
