Marine Corps Vet overcomes adversity, returns to Charlotte to help others

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte local and Marine Corps Veteran is returning to the Queen City with a motivational message - and raising money for a local non-profit - just in time for the holiday season.
Motivational speaker and two-time bestselling author TShane Johnson turned trying times into triumphs. Now, his mission is to make sure people right here in our community can do the same.
“That’s the best part about it is the journey itself, not necessarily the end portion,” says Johnson.
Johnson is no stranger to the area. Just a decade ago, he called Charlotte his home, once the owner of a mortgage company. But in 2008 his reality shattered.
“I pretty much lost everything,” he said.
Johnson was hit hard from the 2008 recession. He was living out of his car and losing nearly everything.
“The only thing I had left was my suit clothes,” Johnson recalled.
But Johnson would push through.
“I decided to change that around, you know. I’m a marine, so I took those same principles from the marine corps and applied them to that,” says Johnson.
Fast forward to today, Johnson is now a successful businessman, best selling author and speaker. His new reality brings a new mission with a message.
“Embrace the suck, embrace the pain. Get out there and push yourself,” says Johnson.
“I wanted [others] to truly understand that when you’re here and you’re in the business of people, that you’re thinking of them, you’re not just thinking about yourself,” says Johnson.
He’s hoping to inspire not only those who’ve dealt with similar struggles, but business leaders - and their approach on success through his books and platform.
“I went through all of the same struggles a lot of people go through, the difference is to just keep your feet moving.”
“Keep your feet moving” is also the name of Johnson’s second book. It’s through speaking events across Charlotte this week that he’s hoping to sell over 500 books, donating 60 percent of the profit to local charity “A Child’s Place” which can then help 60 families just before Christmas affected by homelessness.
You can find more information on Johnson’s books here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.