Cornelius home heavily damage by fire

Cornelius, NC (WBTV) - A home in Cornelius was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out just before noon at a home on the 19000 block of Madison Village Drive, which is off Bethel Church Road in the Madison Village neighborhood near Lake Norman.
Huntersville firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the garage of the home when they arrived at the scene.
From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared the home suffered serious damage. The home next door also appeared to have been damaged from the heat of the fire.
Officials have not said if anyone was injured.
There is no word on what may have sparked the fire and no damage estimates have been released.
